David E. Perkins, age 65, of Jellico, passed away Monday, Feb. 17 at his home. He was born Dec. 26, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his father, Delos Perkins; mother, Alice Allison Perkins.

He is survived by his daughters, Terran Bauer and husband Steven, Virginia Coffee,

Jennifer Perkins; several grandchildren; brother, Carl L. Perkins and wife Tommie Lue; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

A special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care, Campbell County EMS & Vital Care

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral to follow at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Troy Cupp officiating. The burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

February 20, 2020

