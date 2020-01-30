David Franklin Raynor, age 53, of LaFollette, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 25. He was of the Christian faith. David loved to fish. He also loved spending time with his family, friends, and was always willing to help when called upon.
He is preceded in death by her father, Oscar Raynor; grandparents, Frank and Ruby Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda (Sonderman) Raynor; mother, Claire Raynor; sons, Corey Scalf, Tyler Raynor, and Matthew Seymour; daughters, Kristen Raynor, Amanda Scalf, Kayla Heatherly, Katelynn Scalf, Haley Lowery, Hannah Raynor, Maggie Lowery, and Rosa Castaneda; 12 grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Raynor, Paul Raynor and Calvin Raynor; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation was Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Lynn Ray and the Brother David Lucas officiating. Family and friends met on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for interment.
LaFollette Press
January 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 31, 2020