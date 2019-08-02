David Leach, age 71 of LaFollette died Thursday, March 28. He was born January 30, 1948 to the late Rev. Ralph and Alice (Ford) Leach. He was known by all of his favorite people as "Poppy".

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Betty Leach; son Lynn Leach; stepsons Don Perry, Chris Perry, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation was Saturday, March 30 in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with funeral services following with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating. Interment was in Baker Forge Cemetery Sunday, March 31.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Center

501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 4, 2019

