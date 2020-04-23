David O. Trowbridge, age 77, of LaFollette passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 14. David was a retired Electrician of 40 years from Y-12 in Oak Ridge. He loved to hunt, fish, and quilt.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Trowbridge; father, George Trowbridge; mother, Hazel Trowbridge; brother, Martin Trowbridge.
He is survived by his sisters, Louise McFarland and husband Charlie of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Faye Gross of Miramar Beach, Florida; children, Melanie Kron and husband Mike of Knoxville, Danielle Swank and husband Steve of Springboro, Ohio, Becky Aiken and husband Rick Jacksboro, Angie Boshears and husband Michael "Bogie" of Jacksboro, Roger Marlow and wife Heidi of Caryville; special nephew, Martin Trowbridge of LaFollette; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to mourn his passing.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, the family had a private graveside service on
Saturday, April 18. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
David's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 24, 2020