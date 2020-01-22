David Orick, age 60, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Jan. 13.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by parents, Paul and Lillie Walden Orick.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Orick; daughter, Patricia Stevens, Mary Murray, Joani Arnold and Mandy Dorrough; sons, David Orick, Aaron Bell and Joseph Bell; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Friday, Jan. 17 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Sampson Ridenour officiating. Interment service followed at Peabody Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
January 23, 2020
