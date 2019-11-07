David Ronnie Johnson, age 70, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Nov. 2. He was a member of High Knob Baptist Church and a United States Marine Corps Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Anna Belle Sheckles Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Heck Johnson; daughters, Belinda (Aaron) Johnson,
Stacia Johnson, Sebrina Chaffman, Rebecca Rigney; son, Wayne Parker.
Family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 16 at High Knob Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Stanley Towe officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 7, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 8, 2019