David William Stittums, age 70, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Jan. 26. He was born in LaFollette to the late Howard and Italine Kennedy Stittums.
In addition to his parents, Howard and Italine Kennedy Stittums, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Stittums; and his siblings, Sue and Daryl.
David Stittums is survived by his wife of 15 years, Sherrie Stittums; children, Shane Stittums, and wife, Julie, Wayne Tandy, and wife, Wendy and Deanna Easterling, and husband, Josh; siblings, Charlene, Delores, J.L. and Jodie; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family was held on Tuesday, Jan. 29 and on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, followed by funeral services. The burial followed in Mapleview Cemetery.
