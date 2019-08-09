Dean Violet, age 60, of LaFollette, died Saturday, June 8. He was of the Baptist Faith. He is preceded death by his parents, Fred and Viola Campbell Violet.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Lester Violet; daughter, Angela Howell; sons, Kevin Violet.
Family received friends Tuesday, June 11 at Cross-Smith Chapel with services followed with the Rev. Bill Wilson officiating. Family will meet Wednesday, June 12 at the Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Mountain Parran Cemetery for interment services.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 13, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019