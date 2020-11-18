1/1
DeAnna Rose (Ellison) Dagley
DeAnna Rose Ellison Dagley, age 70, of Jacksboro, passed away on Saturday Nov. 7.
She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church but attended Demory Baptist Church and retired from Lear Seating Division in Romulus, Michigan after 22 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Duard and Mildred Broyles Ellison; brothers, Danny Lynn Ellison, Michael Dale Ellison and Doug Lynn Ellison.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Lee Dagley; sons, James Scott Dagley and Lindsey and Kevin Lee and Christie Dagley; grandchildren, Aaron, Sami and Remington; sister, Carol Overbey; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held.
LaFollette Press
November 12, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
