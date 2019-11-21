Debbie E. McGhee, age 60, of Jacksboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15. She was a member of Red Ash Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for her pets.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Shelby Simpson; aunt, Evelyn Simpson; uncle, Dennis Simpson.
She is survived by her husband, Robert McGhee; son, Kevin McGhee; grandsons, Caleb and Alex McGhee; loved like grandchildren, Cameron and Chaz Lowe; brother, Terry Simpson; sister, Jackie Olson; cousin, Heather Ivey; and several other family members and friends to mourn her passing.
It was Debbie's request that all services be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Campbell County Animal Shelter, 749 Towe String Rd, Jacksboro, TN 37757.
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage of Knoxville was in charge of arrangements.
