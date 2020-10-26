1/
Deborah Gail (Mowell Murray) Clark
Deborah Gail Mowell Murray Clark, age 65, of LaFollette, diedon Tuesday, Oct.13.
She is preceded in death by her parents, L.V. and Emma Vann Mowell of LaFollette.
She is survived by her daughter, whom was her pride and joy, Jennifer Leah Murray of Caryville; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with funeral to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Russell officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:45 a.m. at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home on Friday Oct. 16, and go in procession to Willoughby cemetery for a 1 p.m. interment.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asked that everyone that attends the services for Deborah to please wear a mask for the safety of the family and others.
The family has entrusted the care of Deborah Murray Clark to Martin Wilson Funeral Home (Where families matter most).
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
