Deborah Lynn Murray, age 56, of Deer Lodge, died on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at her home. Deborah was born September 3, 1963 in Cherry Point, North Carolina. In her childhood, she moved all over the country with her family. She was a wonderful homemaker and loved her family and the Lord with all her heart.

She was a mother to many. Deborah was selfless.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Carrie (Perkey) Elam.

She is survived by her father, Larry Elam; step-mother, Wanda; husband, Jeff Murray; first husband, Dwayne Cook; children and children in law, Derik and wife Ashley, Justin and wife Emily, Craig and wife Janelle, Trevor and wife Rachel, Carrie Jamison and husband David, Wesley and wife Alexandria, Camden, Justus, Pierce, Moriah, and Halsey Murray; 10 grandsons, Wyatt, Gabriel, James, Connor, Ezra, Cade, Damien, William, Avrum and Vincent; 16 granddaughters, Marissa, Abigail, Miriam, Naomi, Lyla, Maura, Ava, Charity, Elora, Callie, Juvia, Isabella, Sophia, Penelope, Mackenzie and Adalene; brothers, Nelson, Thomas and Mark Elam; sisters, Sheila Orick, Rachel Elam and Heather Anthuis; best friend, Kathy Cassidy; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation was held Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Jamestown. Funeral services were on Saturday, Feb. 29 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Jamestown. Burial took place in the Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette.

Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

March 5, 2020

