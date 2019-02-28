Deborah Lynn Suttles Eastman, age 60, of LaFollette, died Monday, Feb. 18.
She was preceded in death by father, Cotton Suttles; and husbands, John Eastman and Thomas Richardson.
She is survived by sons, John Cotton Eastman and Robert Eastman; mother, Beatrice Parrott Suttles; brothers, Clarence Suttles, Mike Suttles and AndrÃ© Suttles; and sisters, Brenda Suttles Gilbert, Karen Suttles McCulley and Alice Suttles McCombs.
Services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Cross-Smith Chapel with Brother Scotty McCulley officiating. Family and friends met on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Dunn Cemetery, in Speedwell, for the interment. Family received friends on Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home before the services.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019