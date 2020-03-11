Debra Ann Loveday, age 63, of LaFollette, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6. She was a member of Anthras Missionary Baptist Church. Debra was a loving wife of 47 years, loving mother, grandmother, and enjoyed going to Church. She also loved spending time with her family, and teaching, which she did in Campbell
County for 28 yrs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Danna Jefferies Blue; brother, Roger Blue.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Charles Loveday of LaFollette; daughters, Misty Williams and husband Josh of Jacksboro, and Marsha Loveday of LaFollette; sisters, Vickie Hatfield and husband Lloyd of Duff, and Lisa Blue of Huntsville, Alabama; sister-in-law, Lois Blue of Pioneer; grandchildren, Hayden Williams and Jackson Williams;
special uncle, Johnny Jefferies; special aunt, Pam Jefferies; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation was on Tuesday, March 10, in chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home, funeral service followed with Johnny Partin and the Dr. John Jefferies officiating. Family and friends met on Wednesday, March 11, at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Powell Valley Cemetery for interment.
Pallbearers, Jackson Williams, Travis Belew, Daniel Belew, Chris Hatfield,
Drew Claborn, Jarvis Reado, Michael Lloyd, Lynn Jenkins, Honorary pallbearer, Johnny Jefferies.
Debra's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of Lafollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 12, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 12, 2020