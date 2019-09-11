Debra Faye McCullah

Debra Faye McCullah, age 65, of Jacksboro, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8.
She was a member of Berachah Baptist Tabernacle.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ivory and Azalee Housley McCullah; sister, Mona McCullah.
She is survived by her brothers, Donal McCullahand wife, Bunny an dRoger McCullah and wife, Jean; sister, Deannie Minton; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Wednesday, Sept 11 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service followed with the Rev. Don Whited officaiting.
Family and friends will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Bakers Forge Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 12, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 12, 2019
