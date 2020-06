Debra Kay Collins (Chrisman), age 63, of Jacksboro, passed away Thursday June 18. She was a 1975 Graduate of Celina High School.She is preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Rose Bensman Chrisman.She is survived by her daughter, Rose Mary Hamblin; sons, Clifton and Billy Hamblin; step-children, Kimberlee Byrge and Ray Byrge; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Billy and Bob Chrisman;Sisters, Kendra Kuhn and Laura Vaughn; special friend, Tom Byrge.A private service will be held at Cross-Smith Funeral HomeOnline condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJune 25, 2020