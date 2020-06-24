Debra Kay Collins (Chrisman), age 63, of Jacksboro, passed away Thursday June 18. She was a 1975 Graduate of Celina High School.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Rose Bensman Chrisman.
She is survived by her daughter, Rose Mary Hamblin; sons, Clifton and Billy Hamblin; step-children, Kimberlee Byrge and Ray Byrge; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Billy and Bob Chrisman;
Sisters, Kendra Kuhn and Laura Vaughn; special friend, Tom Byrge.
A private service will be held at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 25, 2020
LaFollette Press
June 25, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.