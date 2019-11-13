Della M. Sergent, age 86, of LaFollette, passed away at Cumberland Village on Sunday, Nov. 10. She was of the Baptist faith. Della was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a great great grandmother. She worked for Ponderosa Steak House in Sandusky, Ohio for 18 years. She loved her family and enjoyed working in the yard and caring for her plants.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Louadis (Pierce) Wilson; daughter, Vickie Stallkamp; brothers, Alfred, Wayne and Eugene Wilson.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carl C. Sergent; son, Carl E. Sergent and wife Sue of Locust Grove, Virginia; grandchildren, Jessica and Joey, Carl David and wife Lindsay, Melissa and husband Brian, Kelly, Olivia and John; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alissa, Lillian, Amanda and Owen; 1 great-great-grandson, Caedyn; brother, Vic Wilson and Bill Wilson; sister, Loverta White and Dallas Hinkle; and many nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Piggyback Foundation.
P.O. Box 436 Norwalk, Ohio, 44857.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette is in charge of arrangements.
Lafollette Press
November 14, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 14, 2019