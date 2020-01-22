Delmon "Dude" Metcalf, age 77, of Eagan, died on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Lafollette Medical Center. He was born May 14, 1942 in Primroy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Samand Zona Howard Metcalf.
He is survived by his wife, Bessie King Metcalf; sons, Danny Metcalf and James Metcalf; and a host of other relatives to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral followed on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Funeral Home with the Rev. Keith Bays officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 23, 2020
