Delore McGhee, age 88, of the Paint Rock Community, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at home with his loving family by his side. He was of the Church of God faith and professed that he was saved. Born in Clinchmore, on July 22, 1931, he was the son of the late Mack and Martha Jane (Ward) McGhee.

Delore is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Wilma (Yancey) McGhee; son, Dennis (Margie) McGhee; daughters, Linda Byrge, Charky Orick, all of Helenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Friends visited with the McGhee family on Sunday, Jan. 5 until time of the funeral service in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with the Bro. Jerry Byrge and the Bro. Sammy Yancey officiating. Music will be provided by the Yancey family.

Committal service followed in the Peaceful Rose Garden Cemetery in the Paint Rock Community. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jason and Matthew Byrge, Lance and Adam McGhee, Isaiah Orick and Marcus Posey. Honorary pallbearers will be: Dennis McGhee, Billy Byrge, Herman Yancey, Vershel Wilson and Delbert Duncan.

West-Murley Funeral Home of Oneida was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 9, 2020

