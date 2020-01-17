Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deloris Jean (Walker) Baker. View Sign Service Information Peebles Main Funeral Chapel & Business Office 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901)-465-3535 Send Flowers Obituary

Deloris Jean Walker Baker, age 84, resident of Bartlett, and wife of the late Jerry Baker, departed this life Monday evening, Jan. 6 at Grace Healthcare in Cordova.?Deloris was born Aug. 13, 1935 in Petros, the daughter of Joseph Lindsey Walker and Laura Patton Walker. She was a graduate of Jacksboro High School in Jacksboro and was employed as a certified nurse's aide at Mountain View Nursing Home in LaFollette, before her retirement in 2011. Deloris was a member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church in LaFollette and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid stamp collector who enjoyed word find puzzles and loved to read mystery novels.?She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jerry Baker; her parents, Joseph Lindsey Walker and Laura Patton Walker; sisters, Vera Eckler, Doris Walker and Levi Walker.?She is survived by her daughter, Connie Richards (Chris) of LaFollette; sons, John Baker (Lorie) of Bartlett, Terry Baker of Munford; sister, Ruth Cox of Villa Hills, Kentucky; brothers, Joe Walker of Jacksboro, James Walker (Janice) of LaFollette; eight grandchildren, Lacey, Laura, Tiffany, Christopher, Amber, Carly, Cody, Joyce; and six great-grandchildren.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Diabetes Association - Memphis, 1779 Kirby Parkway, Suite 1-317, Memphis, TN 38138.

Peebles Funeral Home of Somerville was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 16, 2020

Deloris Jean Walker Baker, age 84, resident of Bartlett, and wife of the late Jerry Baker, departed this life Monday evening, Jan. 6 at Grace Healthcare in Cordova.?Deloris was born Aug. 13, 1935 in Petros, the daughter of Joseph Lindsey Walker and Laura Patton Walker. She was a graduate of Jacksboro High School in Jacksboro and was employed as a certified nurse's aide at Mountain View Nursing Home in LaFollette, before her retirement in 2011. Deloris was a member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church in LaFollette and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid stamp collector who enjoyed word find puzzles and loved to read mystery novels.?She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jerry Baker; her parents, Joseph Lindsey Walker and Laura Patton Walker; sisters, Vera Eckler, Doris Walker and Levi Walker.?She is survived by her daughter, Connie Richards (Chris) of LaFollette; sons, John Baker (Lorie) of Bartlett, Terry Baker of Munford; sister, Ruth Cox of Villa Hills, Kentucky; brothers, Joe Walker of Jacksboro, James Walker (Janice) of LaFollette; eight grandchildren, Lacey, Laura, Tiffany, Christopher, Amber, Carly, Cody, Joyce; and six great-grandchildren.The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Diabetes Association - Memphis, 1779 Kirby Parkway, Suite 1-317, Memphis, TN 38138.Peebles Funeral Home of Somerville was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJanuary 16, 2020 Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close