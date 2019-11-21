|
Delphia Mae "Tootsie" Rose (Maiden name: Poore), died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in Powell at the age of 83. Delphia was born on Aug. 16, 1936 in Briceville, to Bruce and Jessie Poore. She married Bill Rose in 1952. Over a span of 17 years, the couple welcomed 10 children into their home and raised them in a small mountain community. Delphia was able to make the meager salary of a coal miner stretch far enough to feed and clothe a family of 12. Delphia enjoyed using her hands and spent much of her time doing crafts, making jewelry, sewing, cooking and working puzzles. She was an active and dedicated member of New York Avenue Church of Christ in Oak Ridge.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bill" Rose; children, Linda and Louise, parents, Bruce and Jessie Poore; siblings, Bruce and Ronnie.
She is survived by her children, Barbara, Kathy, Sarah, Marie, Willie, Patricia, Donna and Alberta; grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Tonya,Tina, Charley, Tim, Marie, Stacey, Vickie, Dana, Michael, Nathan, Christina, Stephanie, Shannon, Clark, Ashley, Elizabeth, Wesley, Bradley, Shea, Ronnie, Jackie, David, Karen, Kevin, Steven, Brandon and Jordan; 60 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Eddie, Juanita, Otis, Becky, David, Ralph, Norma and Johnnie. The family would like to thank Delphia's caregivers for their dedication and care.
The funeral was Friday, Nov. 15, with receiving of friends to take place before the service at Walters Funeral Home Chapel. The Minister Tim Hardy and the Rev. Alvis Richardson officiated the ceremony. All were welcome to attend and celebrated Delphia's life. Family and friends met Saturday, Nov. 16 at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Rose Garden Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
Condolences can be sent towww.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 21, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 22, 2019
