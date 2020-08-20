Dennie Tippitt, age 85, of Knoxville, formerly of Jellico, died on Friday Aug. 7, in St. Augustine, Florida.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lois Campbell Tippitt; parents, Vagel Hass and Aud Tippitt.

He is survived by his son, Michael Kevin Tippitt; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Thursday Aug. 13 at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, with the Rev. Ken Flannery officiating.

Visitation was until the funeral hour.

Interment followed in the Jellico Cemetery.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.



