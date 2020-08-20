1/
Dennie Tippitt
Dennie Tippitt, age 85, of Knoxville, formerly of Jellico, died on Friday Aug. 7, in St. Augustine, Florida.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lois Campbell Tippitt; parents, Vagel Hass and Aud Tippitt.
He is survived by his son, Michael Kevin Tippitt; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral service was Thursday Aug. 13 at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, with the Rev. Ken Flannery officiating.
Visitation was until the funeral hour.
Interment followed in the Jellico Cemetery.
The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
12:00 PM
Llewellyn Funeral Home
AUG
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Llewellyn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Llewellyn Funeral Home
750 S Main St
Jellico, TN 37762
(423) 784-6386
