Dennis Freeman, age 63, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
He attended Old Pathway Gospel Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Lawson Freeman.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Adkins Freeman; sons, Michael Adkins and David Adkins; daughter, Leanna Mongar; and a host of several other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Friday, Feb. 21 before funeral services. Funeral services were Friday, Feb. 21 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Leach officiating. Interment followed at Peabody Cemetery with Full Military Honors conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette Was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 27, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2020