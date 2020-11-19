1/
Deputy Chance Pierce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deputy Chance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deputy Chance Pierce, age 35, died on Friday, Nov. 13. 
He is preceded in death by his mother, Angela Pierce.
He is survived by his children, Rowhan Chance Pierce and Angela Harley Pierce; parents, Al and Sherri Pierce; sisters, Mandi Pierce and Jessica Pierce; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Due to capacity and social distancing concerns, a private memorial service will be held for family, close friends, and fellow law enforcement officers at The Harbor with the Pastor James Coffey officiating.  Due to COVID-19, the family requests those in attendance please wear face coverings and adhere to social-distancing suggestions.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 19, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved