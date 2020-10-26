Derick Cecil Morgan, age 36, of Newcomb, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, in Newcomb. He was born Oct. 8, 1984 in LaFollette.

Derick is preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Jean Morgan; father, Marvin Ray Morgan; grandfathers, J.P. Morgan, John Cecil Jeffers.

He is survived by his sons, Riley Chase Morgan, Haydan Bryce Morgan; mother, Lisha Jeffers Morgan; brother, Colin Morgan; grandmothers, Myrtle Leach Morgan, Betty Rigney Jeffers; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Services (private) on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community). The Rev. Frances Dople, Jr. officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store