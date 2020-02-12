Derushia Mae Hicks McGhee, age 87, of Newcomb, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, at her home. She was born May 16, 1932 in Elk Valley.

She is preceded indeath by her husband, Bartley Hoover McGhee; parents, Albert and Lula Baird Hicks; brothers, A.E. Hicks, Fred Hicks, Frank Hicks, Roy Hicks, Esley Hicks, Howard Ayers, Jim Ayers, Rubel Hicks, Odell Hicks, Goldie Criner, Hazel Sharp,

Dessie Taylor, Ella Parks, Mildred Malicoat.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis McGhee and Ronald McGhee; grandchildren, Andrea McGhee, Wayne McGhee and wife Teresa, Darrell McGhee, Randy McGhee and wife Jessica; great-grandchildren, Issac McGhee, Felicia Paul and husband Bradley, Logan, Lucas and Canyon McGhee, Adi Irwin, Molly Dople; great-great-grandchild, Eli Paul; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral followed with the Rev. Junior Dople officiating. The burial followed in the Hicks Cemetery (Newcomb).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

February 13, 2020

