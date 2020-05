Diane James Colbaugh, age 68, of Decatur passed away on Friday, April 17, at her home with her loving husband and best friend Rosco by her side. She was a member of Cottonport Baptist Church and a lifetime member of AMVets Post 90.She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Virginia James; 2 sisters and 1 brother.She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Harles Colbaugh; brothers, Harry James of LaFollette, Lonny James of LaFollette, and Ricky James of Missouri; favorite niece, Polly White; and a host of several nieces, nephews, and other extended family to mourn her passing.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 23, at Bowers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Johnson and the Rev. Harry James officiating.The family request in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to Am vets Post 90, 16334 TN-58 Decatur, TN 37322.Please go to www.bowersfh.com and sign the guest book and offer your condolences..Bowers Funeral Home of Decatur is in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressMay 21, 2020