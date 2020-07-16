1/
Diane Lee (Myers) Boston
Diana Lee (Myers) Boston, age 56, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, July 1, to her eternal home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Betty Jean (Smith) Myers.
She is survived by her son, Hal Reece Boston, Jr. of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, in the chapel of Martin
Wilson Funeral Home followed by words of inspiration by Matt Sandifur at 12:30 p.m. Following funeral service, friends and family will go in procession to Campbell
Memorial Gardens.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 16, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Service
12:30 PM
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
