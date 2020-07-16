Diana Lee (Myers) Boston, age 56, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, July 1, to her eternal home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Betty Jean (Smith) Myers.

She is survived by her son, Hal Reece Boston, Jr. of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, in the chapel of Martin

Wilson Funeral Home followed by words of inspiration by Matt Sandifur at 12:30 p.m. Following funeral service, friends and family will go in procession to Campbell

Memorial Gardens.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 16, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store