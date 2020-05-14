Diane Whaley, age 69, of Pioneer died on Wednesday, May 6.
She is preceded in death by her companion of 18 years, Luther McGhee; parents, Raymond Laughman and Ruby Millon Laughman.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Whaley; sons, Thomas Whaley, James Whaley, and Jason Whaley; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
No services are planned
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 14, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 15, 2020