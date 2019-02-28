Dianna Giarmo-Lajiness, age 68, of Jacksboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Frances Shellie Giarmo; and sister, Judy McDonald.
She is survived by husband, Jeffrey Lajiness; daughter, Heather Meyer; four grandsons, Aiden Shankelton, Joey Meyer and Logan and Noah Meyer; and sisters, Marilyn Carmon and Glenn, Marlene and Ronald Bean and Yvonne and Jeff Kinsey.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Albert officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe, Michigan. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday before the Funeral Mass.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019