Dickie "Duke" Muse, age 65, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), passed away Friday, Sept. 6 at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born March 29, 1954 in Jellico.
He is preceded in death by his grandson, Adam Muse; father, Richard "Dick" Muse; mother, Adalen Carson Muse; brothers, Phillip Muse, Raymond Muse and Gene Muse; sisters, Frankie Turner and Betty Jo Long.
He is survived by his sons, Matthew Muse and wife Melissa and Dickie Muse; daughter, Nickie Muse; like his children, Emitt Taylor, Josh Taylor and Felicia Taylor; grandchildren, Kyra Worley and T.J. Worley; brothers, Bob Muse and wife Karen, Lynn Muse and wife Linda, Gleen Muse and wife Darlene, Clyde Muse and John L. Muse and wife Gwyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Tuesday, Sept, 10 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral was held Friday, Sept. 11 at the Elk Fork Baptist Church. The Burial followed the funeral services in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 12, 2019
