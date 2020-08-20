1/
Dinah Faye Richardson
Dinah Faye Richardson, age 66, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
She is preceded in death by her father, Elmer Harding, Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Leigh Richardson, of LaFollette; daughter, Tabatha Burrell, of Jacksboro; mother, Mildred Bolton, of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation was Thursday, Aug. 13, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by the funeral service with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating.
Friends and family met Friday, Aug. 14 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Queener Cemetery for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
