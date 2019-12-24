Don H. (Chaney) Wier, Sr., age 88, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Dec. 21. He was of the Methodist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bertha Roach Wier.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wier; daughter, Donna Jane Wier Cheek; son, Donald H. Wier, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A private service will be held at Jacksboro Cemetery
In lieu of flowers donations made to: St. Judes 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
