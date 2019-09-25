Donald "Don" Dewain Baird, Sr., age 85, of Jacksboro, died on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Baird; parents, Andrew and Glenna Baird.
He is survived by his sons, Dewain Baird, Delbert Baird and Darrel Baird; daughter, Glenna Baird; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives to mourn his passing.
Visitation was held Friday, Sept. 20 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home. Friends and family met Saturday, Sept. 21, for graveside service at Valley View Cemetery in Elk Valley with the Rev. Tom Reece officiating. Campbell County Honor Guard will be in charge of graveside service.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
