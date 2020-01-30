Donald "Don" Pierce, age 74, of Speedwell, died on Jan. 27, with his loving wife, Patsy Pierce and daughter Cindy Morris by his side.

Don was a long-time member of Braden's Chapel Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Genese Pierce.

He is survived by his faithful wife, Patsy Pierce; daughter, Cindy Morris; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Family received friends Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.

Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Braden's Chapel Church with the Rev. Nick Goins, the Rev. Trevor Bean and the Rev. Jeremiah Bean officiating with interment to follow at Braden's Cemetery with Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 30, 2020

