Donald "Donnie" Lee Kitts, Jr., age 52, of Knoxville, died on Sunday, June 2.
He attended LaFollette Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Jean (Rutherford) Kitts.
He is survived by his father, Donald Lee Kitts, Sr.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 6 from 5-7 p.m. at Fincastle Church of God followed by funeral service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Smith officiating. Friends and family will meet 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for 1 p.m. interment.
The Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
June 13, 2019
