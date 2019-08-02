Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Michael Feeney. View Sign Service Information Martin Wilson Funeral Home 700 West Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7452 Send Flowers Obituary



Don is survived by his wife of 20 years, Joan (Peahl) Feeney; son Bruce Feeney (spouse Elizabeth) of Nashville; daughter Karen Hutto of Utica, New York ; grandchildren, Michael Feeney (spouse Alexandra), Megan Chaer (spouse Ramy), Emily Hutto; great grandchildren Ocean Feeney, Nickoli Feeney;

step children Robert Peahl, Sheryl (spouse Marty), Malinics Peahl, Jon (spouse Amy) Peahl;

Step grandchildren, Joel Malinics, Micah Malinilcs, Alexandra Peahl. Ann (Dickensen) Feeney.

Don was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge, where he served as a member of the Endowment Fund Management Committee. He is also a member of the Campbell County Lions Club, and a past member of Rotary International. Along with Tommy Stiner, former County Commissioner, Don developed and wrote the Solid Waste Plan for Campbell County.

Don served his country in the Armed Forces both active and in the reserves. He was an insightful Logistician and Analyst for the Federal Government, Department of Army for 32 years. In his well-respected career, he was able to work and live in Tachikawa, Japan; Busan (Pusan), Korea; Petersburg, Virginia and Washington, D.C. For the 15 years leading up to his retirement, he worked in the Pentagon and was gratified to be a GS 15.

Don was proud to attend Albany Academy class of 1953 (Albany, New York), Erie County Technical Institute, class of 1955 (Buffalo, New York) and SUNY, the State University of NY class of 1976 (Albany, New York), with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Don was a loyal family man whose motto was "never, never, never quit". He was an intellectual story teller, driven to success in everything he undertook, and inspirational to family, children, colleagues, employees, and friends. When he saw a need, he stepped up and was a generous man.

He has gone home, and he will be sorely missed.

Viewing was Tuesday, April 2, at the Martin Wilson Funeral Home, Lafollette. Funeral was held Wednesday, April 3, at Faith Lutheran Church, Oak Ridge. Interment will be in Mt Albion Cemetery Albion New York on April 11, at 2 p.m.

Donald's guestbook may be viewed at

Campbell County Honor Guard is in charge of funeral service.

LaFollette Press

April 4, 2019



Donald Michael Feeney, age 83, of Jacksboro, departed this life on March 30, at the Cumberland Village Healthcare Center. He was born January 16, 1936 in Albany, New York to the late Dorothea (Hauser) and James Feeney. Don is preceded in death by Mabel Ann (Dickensen) Feeney (March 29, 1996), to whom he was married for almost 40 years. Don is preceded in death by Mabel Ann (Dickensen) Feeney (March 29, 1996), to whom he was married for almost 40 years.Don is survived by his wife of 20 years, Joan (Peahl) Feeney; son Bruce Feeney (spouse Elizabeth) of Nashville; daughter Karen Hutto of Utica, New York ; grandchildren, Michael Feeney (spouse Alexandra), Megan Chaer (spouse Ramy), Emily Hutto; great grandchildren Ocean Feeney, Nickoli Feeney;step children Robert Peahl, Sheryl (spouse Marty), Malinics Peahl, Jon (spouse Amy) Peahl;Step grandchildren, Joel Malinics, Micah Malinilcs, Alexandra Peahl. Ann (Dickensen) Feeney.Don was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge, where he served as a member of the Endowment Fund Management Committee. He is also a member of the Campbell County Lions Club, and a past member of Rotary International. Along with Tommy Stiner, former County Commissioner, Don developed and wrote the Solid Waste Plan for Campbell County.Don served his country in the Armed Forces both active and in the reserves. He was an insightful Logistician and Analyst for the Federal Government, Department of Army for 32 years. In his well-respected career, he was able to work and live in Tachikawa, Japan; Busan (Pusan), Korea; Petersburg, Virginia and Washington, D.C. For the 15 years leading up to his retirement, he worked in the Pentagon and was gratified to be a GS 15.Don was proud to attend Albany Academy class of 1953 (Albany, New York), Erie County Technical Institute, class of 1955 (Buffalo, New York) and SUNY, the State University of NY class of 1976 (Albany, New York), with a Bachelor of Science degree.Don was a loyal family man whose motto was "never, never, never quit". He was an intellectual story teller, driven to success in everything he undertook, and inspirational to family, children, colleagues, employees, and friends. When he saw a need, he stepped up and was a generous man.He has gone home, and he will be sorely missed.Viewing was Tuesday, April 2, at the Martin Wilson Funeral Home, Lafollette. Funeral was held Wednesday, April 3, at Faith Lutheran Church, Oak Ridge. Interment will be in Mt Albion Cemetery Albion New York on April 11, at 2 p.m.Donald's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com Campbell County Honor Guard is in charge of funeral service.LaFollette PressApril 4, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close