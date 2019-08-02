Donald Raymond Walden, age 83, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and formerly of the Stinking Creek Community, passed away on Wednesday, June 26. He was a faithful member of St. Repose Baptist Church in Milford, Ohio. He loved his church family very much and enjoyed their visits after he became too sick to attend services.
He is preceded in death by his mother and step father, Alma and Bunk Ayers; brother, Charles (J.J.) Ayers; grandparents, George and Bernettie Walden and Bertha and Maynard Cummins.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce (Martin) Walden; sister, Judy (Ayers) Wilson, of LaFollette; special nephews, Darren and David Wilson, of LaFollette;
Faithful friend and pet: Tyke
Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, July 2, at Evans Funeral Home in Milford, Ohio with the Pastor Kenneth Slaughter officiating.
Interment followed at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Blue Ash, Ohio.
Anyone that would like to make a donation in Don's memory may send them to , c/o Bethesda Foundation, Inc., PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597.
July 4, 2019
