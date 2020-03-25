Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Reynolds. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette 509 East Central Ave. Lafollette , TN 37766 (423)-562-2424 Graveside service 11:00 AM Melvin Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



Donald Reynolds, age 72, of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, March 21. He attended Heritage Baptist Church. Donald enjoyed the beauty of riding through the mountains and was an avid CB Radio Operator.He is preceded in death by his parents, Minton and Linda Bruce Reynolds; sisters, Joy Henegar and Thelma Jean Reynolds; brothers, Lewis, J. Will, Lonnie, and Charles Reynolds.He is survived by his Love of his Life for over 40 years, Louise Adkins; children, Donny Lindsay and wife, Cindy, Melinda Riggs and husband, Daryl, Carolyn Pierce and husband, Travis, Lewis Adkins and wife, Tiffany; grandchildren, Grace Walden and husband, Jordan, Gage Campbell and wife, Angel, Devon Lindsay and wife, Rachel, Mason Lindsay, Isaac Bell, Natalie Adkins, Autumn White and husband, Billy, and Jessa Riggs; three great-grandchildren; brother, David Reynolds; sister, Judy Humphrey; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 27 at 11 a.m. at Melvin Cemetery with the Rev. Fred Ward officiating.Donald's family would like to give a special Thank You to the Rev. Fred Ward and the congregation of Heritage Baptist Church for all of their love and support. Donald was a 2 time Cancer Survivor and also had a heart for Children, for this reason, his family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757 or , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or at stjude.org/donate. Online condolences for Donald may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.LaFollete PressMarch 26, 2020 Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 26, 2020

