Donna J. Adkins age 71 of Jellico passed away March 15, at her home. She was born April 14, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio. Donna was preceded in death by her father, John Christoff;
mother, Laverne Lowery Christoff; brothers, John Christoff, Donald Christoff.
Donna is survived by her husband, Alvin Adkins; sons, James Adkins, Jerry Adkins;
brothers, Bill Christoff, Lee Akins; sisters Juanita, Merle, Rita and Sue; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
Donna's wishes were cremation
Donna's wishes were cremation
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 21, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019