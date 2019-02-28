Donnie L. Brown, age 85, of LaFollette, passed away on his birthday, Thursday, Feb. 21. Donnie enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by parents, Donnie Lyke and Leona Brown; grandparents, Ayers and Ann Brown; and sisters, Icie Brown and Elizabeth Walden.
He is survived by sisters, Gladys Green and Ruby Norman; special niece, who Donnie thought of as a sister, Sarah Monday; and several other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Feb. 24 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Doug Walden and Bro. J.B. Monday officiating. The family received friends on Sunday before funeral services. Family and friends met on Monday, Feb. 25 at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Flat Hollow Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
