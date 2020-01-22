Donnie Wilson, age 39, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Jan. 17.
He is preceded in death by his father, Chester Wilson.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Harris; mother, Joyce McNeeley McGlone; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing,
Family received friends Sunday, Jan. 19 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 23, 2020
