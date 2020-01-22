Donnie Wilson

Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donnie Wilson, age 39, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Jan. 17.
He is preceded in death by his father, Chester Wilson.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Harris; mother, Joyce McNeeley McGlone; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing,
Family received friends Sunday, Jan. 19 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.