Doris Ann Buchanan ,age 74, by Jellico, passed away on Tuesday March 26, at the Jellico Medical Center in Jellico, Tennessee.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Ed Buchanan and Irene Hill Buchanan; brothers, John "Big John" Buchanan, Jimmy Buchanan, She is survived by her cousins, Jack and Valerie Smith, Joe Paul, Theresa Smith; special friends, Cindy Daniel, Joann McGhee.
The funeral services were on Friday March 29, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel of Jellico, with the Rev. Lester Cox and the Rev. Don Lay officiating. Interment Saturday, March 30, in the Jones Cemetery Cane Creek, Kentucky.
The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
