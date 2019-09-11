Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Jean Asher. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette 509 East Central Ave. Lafollette , TN 37766 (423)-562-2424 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Jean Asher, age 83, of LaFollette, Departed this life for her Heavenly Home on Friday, Sept. 6. She was born January 10, 1936 in DeWitt, Kentucky. Doris lived for many years in Cincinnati, Ohio before retiring to the LaFollette area with her beloved and devoted Husband, Noah. A loving Wife and Mother, Doris was also a proud Grandmother and Loyal Sister, but above all, a faithful Christ follower starting her day with scripture. She filled any gathering with the brightness of her smile, and the graciousness of her kind and encouraging words. Her compassion for others are not to be forgotten along with her delightful sense of humor. Doris enjoyed all of God's creations, most of all, gathering with family and friends. She brightened the days of many people through cards, and was so faithful in sending for all occasions as her reminder of love. Doris shared generously of herself with thoughtful kindness. She desired only the best for those she loved so dearly, and to have the assurance the she will be one day reunited with each of them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, General Lee and Axie Belle Baker Carnes; brothers and sisters, Bob, Leonard, Sie, James, Ruby, Lorene, Pauline, Mary, and Opal.



She is survived by her husband, Noah Asher; children, Charlene Wells, Marlene Hilsinger, Bill Hoskins, and Cheryl Allen; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Shelia and Sherry; sisters, Genny, Alice, Shirley, Ebbie, and Wilma; and several other nieces, nephews, family and friends, too many to mention to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Wednesday, Sept. 11 before funeral services.

Funeral service were held Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Russell officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday 12 p.m. at Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment.

Online condolences for Mrs. Asher may be made at

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 12, 2019

