Doris Richardson Wells, age 75, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, Sept. 25.
She was a lifelong faithful member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church and a very devoted mother.
Doris had many passions, including being in the kitchen cooking and baking, growing and tending to her beautiful flower garden of iris and lillies, and quilt making.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. R. and Dorothy Thompson Richardson.
She is survived by her beloved son, Mark A. Wells; sister, Sherry E. Richardson; brother, Gary W. Richardson and wife, Vessie; close cousin, James R. Brogan; her wonderful church family at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church; and several other cousins in LaFollette, Las Vegas, and California and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services were Monday, Sept. 28, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Ross officiating.
The family received friends on Monday before funeral services.
Family and friends met Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
Online condolences for Doris may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 1, 2020