Dorothy Christine Baird, age 93, of Jellico, (Wooldridge Community) passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born Dec. 21, 1925 in Jellico. Dorothy was a very loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Baird; father, John L. Creekmore; mother, Mattie Neal Creekmore; brothers, Clyde "Doc" Creekmore and Robert Cecil Creekmore;

sister, Thelma Marie Chapman.

She is survived by her son, Robert Baird and wife, Alene; daughters, Diana Walden and husband, Sam and Carolyn McCullah and husband, Glen; grandchildren, Michelle Walden, Maria Partin and husband, Brandon, Jennifer Hatmaker and husband, Mark;great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Luke, and Allison; brothers, Jack Creekmore and Johnny Creekmore; sister, Patsy Cupp; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Friday, Nov. 22, at the Harp Funeral Home with funeral services Saturday, Nov 23 at the Funeral Home

with the Rev. Jay Walden, the Rev. Mike Smith and the Rev. Junior Dople officiating. The burial to follow in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldrdige Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

November 28, 2019

