Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ellen Daniels. View Sign Service Information Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7441 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Ellen Daniels, age 87, of LaFollette passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 11, 1932, to late Jonah and Lona Mae Ballew Phillips. She raised three daughters. She had a variety of jobs but her most consistent and significant job was that of a caregiver – to her six younger sisters, her daughters, and countless others. As her husband, C.J., pursued his journalistic endeavors and his teaching career, she was a constant support. She fought and won a lifelong battle with mental illness. She enjoyed flowers, music, chocolate and fellowship with friends and family. She was always ready and willing to offer a meal or drink to anyone. She was a member of East LaFollette Baptist Church and most recently attended Pine Hill Baptist Church in Lake City.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Jackson Daniels; sisters, Irene Van Lieu and Litha Hollifield; grandson, Christopher Bonem.

She is survivored by her children, Bonnie and Mike Bonem, Donna Daniels Shoun, Mary Ann and Deron Hendren; grandchildren, David and Karlie Bonem, Matthew Bonem, Jonathan and Kellie Bonem, Hope Bonem; great-grandchild, Theodore Bonem; sisters, Faye Peters, Mildred (Hugh) Treadway, Joyce Tadlock, Marie Kennedy; a host of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her caregivers who enabled her to stay at home. Special thanks, also, to the staff of Tennova North ICU and Select Specialty Hospital North, who took such good care of her and always commented on her sweet smile and happy disposition.

Family received friends Friday, June 21, at Cross-

Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 27, 2019

Dorothy Ellen Daniels, age 87, of LaFollette passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, surrounded by her loving family.She was born June 11, 1932, to late Jonah and Lona Mae Ballew Phillips. She raised three daughters. She had a variety of jobs but her most consistent and significant job was that of a caregiver – to her six younger sisters, her daughters, and countless others. As her husband, C.J., pursued his journalistic endeavors and his teaching career, she was a constant support. She fought and won a lifelong battle with mental illness. She enjoyed flowers, music, chocolate and fellowship with friends and family. She was always ready and willing to offer a meal or drink to anyone. She was a member of East LaFollette Baptist Church and most recently attended Pine Hill Baptist Church in Lake City.She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Jackson Daniels; sisters, Irene Van Lieu and Litha Hollifield; grandson, Christopher Bonem.She is survivored by her children, Bonnie and Mike Bonem, Donna Daniels Shoun, Mary Ann and Deron Hendren; grandchildren, David and Karlie Bonem, Matthew Bonem, Jonathan and Kellie Bonem, Hope Bonem; great-grandchild, Theodore Bonem; sisters, Faye Peters, Mildred (Hugh) Treadway, Joyce Tadlock, Marie Kennedy; a host of nieces and nephews.Special thanks to her caregivers who enabled her to stay at home. Special thanks, also, to the staff of Tennova North ICU and Select Specialty Hospital North, who took such good care of her and always commented on her sweet smile and happy disposition.Family received friends Friday, June 21, at Cross- Smith Funeral Home chapel with funeral services followed with the Bro. Robert Hendern and the Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.Family and friends met Saturday, June 22, at Leach Cemetery in Lake City for interment service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Helen Ross McNabb Center, 201 W. Springdale Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 or Alzheimer TN, Inc, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville 37919. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJune 27, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close