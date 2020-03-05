Dorothy Jean (Jeannie) Davis, age 83, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Feb. 26. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene (Bull) Davis; parents, Lee H. and Etta Robbins Wallace; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

She is survived by her sons, Johnny Lee (Butch) Davis and Donnie Dee Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family received friends Saturday, Feb. 29 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral Services that followed at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Justin Phillips and the Rev. Henry Allen officiating. Interment followed at Campbell Memorial Garden.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

March 5, 2020

