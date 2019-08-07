Dorothy Mae "Nanny" Powell McGhee, age 84, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, August 3. She was a member of West LaFollette Church.
She is preceded death by her husband, Columbus McGhee; parents, Maynard and Bonnie Isley Powell.
Visitation was held on Monday, August 5, in chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home, funeral services followed with the Rev. Sampson Ridenour officiating. Family and friends met on Tuesday August 6, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home and proceeded to Indian Creek cemetery for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 8, 2019.
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 8, 2019