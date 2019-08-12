Douglas Richard "Doug" Lay age 35, of LaGrange, passed away on Wednesday, April 10.

He was a member of LaGrange Assembly of God and a corrections officer with the Kentucky State Reformatory.

He is preceded in death by his father, Terry Wayne Lay; grandfathers, Richard Douglas,

Romie Lay.

He is survived by his mother, Deanna Broyles and step father, Michael Broyles. siblings, Amanda Jones (Daniel), Amy Abney, Timothy Broyles, Sara Broyles; grandmothers, Donna Douglas, Wilma Gross, Gladys Broyles; close family, Aleda Baker (Mikey), Hannah Douglas, Andrew Petrey (Jessica), Lena Petrey (Allen), Dannie and Frances Jones, Robert Hill; beloved nieces and nephews, Landyn, Carter, Khloie, Mattilyn, Fredrick, Ethan, Michaela, Taylor and Katelynn; uncles, Richard A. Douglas (Elizabeth), Ronnie Lay (Johna), Ricky Lay (Nicole), Glenn Lay, Scott Lay (Jonell); and a host of family and friends.

Visitation was held Saturday April 13, followed by funeral services at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home (706 West Jefferson St., LaGrange, KY).

Graveside services and interment was held Sunday, April 14, in Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) Jellico Tennessee.

Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home and Cremation Services was in charge of the arrangements.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of local arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 25, 2019

